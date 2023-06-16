Out of the past

125 Years

June 16, 1898

Members of city council at their meeting last night turned down 12 of Mayor Nessler’s selections for the third member of the police department. After bonds in the amount of $100 each for William O’Leary and George Schiff were accepted, council members by a tie vote on practically all of the mayor’s appointments turned them down. One name proposed by the mayor was withdrawn on request by the individual nominated.

——-

Members of the Sidney Liederkrang and their families held their annual picnic in Kohler’s grove, east of Sidney, on Sunday. There were about 200 persons present for the affair.

——-

John C. Steinle, Frank Eisenstein and Henry Schie each received a small alligator this morning from Tampa, Fla., sent by some to the boys of Company L.

100 Years

June 16, 1923

With the deadline for filing of petitions for nomination for city offices expiring at 6 o’clock this evening, only one contest appears in the making for the primary election in August. Benjamin F. Martin, Republican, filed his petition today with Lisle M. Hopkins, clerk of the board, for the post of mayor. With Leroy Bland also a candidate for mayor on the Republican ticket, this appears to be the only contest that will face city voters.

——-

In the golf tournament at the country club yesterday afternoon, the team captained by Richard Wagner defeated the team headed by Phil Wagner by one point, 11 to 10. The low score of the afternoon was made by Raymond Piper, who covered the nine holes with 38 strokes.

——-

The first open air concert of the season was given by the Sidney band on the south side of the public square last evening. The ideal weather conditions brought out an immense crowd to enjoy the concert, large delegations coming in from rural sections. Special numbers by the band include a cornet solo by Thomas Faulkner and vocal solos by Homer Crusey.

75 Years

June 16, 1948

Sidney’s fire department is on quest of a new aerial truck today to replace the 20-year-old German-made one now in use. Acting Fire Chief Elmer Weipert went before city council last night to request the new equipment. He described the aerial truck now in use as obsolete and unreliable. He also cited repair parts.

——-

A number of new pieces of equipment, vitally needed for the operation of the Wilson Memorial hospital and made possible by the Sidney Community Chest, have been received and placed in use at the hospital during the past few days. Among these items are a new ether suction pump and a new oxygen tent. Funds also will provide for air conditioning of major and minor surgery.

——-

Two Sidney men, Leroy Goffena and Freeman Cromer, have been selected delegates to the American Legion convention to be held later this year in Miami, Fla. They were selected at the district convention held over the weekend in Bellefontaine.

50 Years

June 16, 1973

John Garmhausen, son of Mrs. E.J. Garmhausen, Port Jefferson Road, and the late Mr. Garmhausen, graduated June 8 from the Ohio State University law school with a juris doctor degree cum laude. Garmhausen is a graduate of Sidney High School.

——-

The Rev. Robert Schneider, First United Methodist Church, was ordained an elder and became a minister in education at the West Ohio Conference this week at Lakeside.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – The annual election of officers for the local Kiwanis Club’s fiscal year, 1973-74 was held recently.

Raymond A. Fiessinger will be president, effective Oct. 1, 1973. Those elected or appointed to serve with him are: john R. Campbell, first vice president; Ferd J. Fleckenstein, second vice president; and Charroll E. Grimm, secretary-treasurer.

25 Years

June 16, 1998

Residences are permitted in funeral homes in Sidney, provided that the person living there is the owner/operator of the funeral home.

That’s according to the Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals, which was asked by the Adams Funeral Home on Monday for an interpretation. Mark Adams, director of the funeral home at 201 N. Main Ave., has submitted plans to the city for proposed expansion of the funeral home at its current location.

——-

What has 3,000 stomachs and 6,000 wheels and will roll into Sidney on Sunday for an overnight visit? Participants in the 10th annual Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure. GOBA is a seven-day, 350-mile bicycle challenge. Participants pedal an average of 50 miles a day, camping overnight at designated locations or staying in local hotels, motels, or homes.

——-

Summer programs will be in full swing within the completion of another school year. One of the most popular and active programs in Auglaize County is 4-H.

There are 45 clubs in the county serving 1,200 young people. It takes 230 volunteer advisers to run this organization county wide.

