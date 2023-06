Yinger Submitted photo

SIDNEY —The Senior Center of Sindey-Shelby County Senior Spotlight for June is Terri Yinger, of Sidney.

Yinger has been a member for a year and a half. When asked what she likes most about the center, her reply was, “I like crocheting, knitting, puzzles and playing beginners pickleball on Wednesday nights. It is a great place to meet people, make friends and stay active.”