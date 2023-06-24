Shelby County Animal Shelter volunteer Sherry Moran, of Sidney, plays with a dog named, Pancake, during “Fur Tastic Friday.” Animal shelter volunteers and employees brought dogs who need homes to meet the public on the corner of S. Main Avenue and E. Poplar Street. The meet and greet was hosted by Gay Smith. The event was held on Friday, June 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Animal Shelter volunteer Sherry Moran, of Sidney, plays with a dog named, Pancake, during “Fur Tastic Friday.” Animal shelter volunteers and employees brought dogs who need homes to meet the public on the corner of S. Main Avenue and E. Poplar Street. The meet and greet was hosted by Gay Smith. The event was held on Friday, June 23.