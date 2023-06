Shortridge/Magee

SIDNEY — Donna Shortridge and Christopher E. Magee, of Sidney, have announced their engagement and upcoming wedding.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Sidney High School.

Her fiance is the son of Gary Magee. He is a graduate of Houston High School. He is employed by Angstrom Fiber of Sidney.

The couple will exchange wedding vows Aug. 20, 2023.