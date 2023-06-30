Legion baseball: Sidney Post 217 wins tourney opener after league losses to Piqua Post 184, Troy Post 43

Sidney Post 217’s Brayden Monnin waits for the throw as Piqua Post 184’s Cameron Deal steals second during an American Legion baseball game on Wedneday at Custenborder Field in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Post 217’s Adam Rindler swings during an American Legion baseball game against Piqua Post 184 on Wednesday at Custenborder Field in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Post 217’s Brayden Monnin runs up on a ground ball during an American Legion baseball game against Piqua Post 184 on Wednesday at Custenborder Field in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Sidney Post 217 lost league games on Tuesday and Wednesday but bounced back in its first game in the Lancaster Post 11 Classic.

Sidney beat Pickerington Post 283 4-2 on Thursday at Beavers Field in Lancaster thanks to timely hitting and terrific pitching.

The victory in the opening game on Thursday in Lancaster Post 11 Classic was a rebound for Sidney Post 214 (10-14-1), which had dropped games earlier in the week to Piqua Post 184 and Troy Post 43 at Custenborder Field.

Coach Jake Peters maneuvered his hurlers effectively at Lancaster. Gavin Roberts from Sidney threw 3 1/3 innings; Titus Gehret from Versailles, 1 1/3 innings; and Gabe Link from Marion Local closed the final 2 1/3. The trio of pitchers combined for nine strike outs and limited Pickerington to only two hits.

“Gavin, Titus and Gabe were sharp. They were fresh and threw very hard,” Peters said. “They peppered the strike zone and were in command.”

At the plate, Sidney’s senior unit of 17, 18 and 19-year-olds parlayed four singles, a double, six walks, and a hit batsman into four runs. Brayden Monnin’s two-bagger drove home one. Monnin from Russia and Noah McEldowney from Versailles each scored twice.

Link and Xavier Phlipot from Russia cracked singles to chase home a run apiece. McEldowney and Adam Rindler from Minster also belted hits.

In the span of 24 hours on Friday and Saturday, Post 217 will have completed three “pool play” contests, one against Utica Post 92 and two versus Crawfordsville, Indiana, Post 72.

Troy Post 43 lost a crossover game to Utica late Thursday afternoon, 3-2, and a pool play contest to host Lancaster Post 11 Thursday night, 5-1. Troy participates in the bracket with Waverly, Pickerington, and host Lancaster, winner of its first three games.

Tourney semifinals, which include the two teams with the best records in each of the two pools, are set for Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The championship tilt is on tap for 3.

Piqua 7, Sidney 5

Piqua Post 184 scored the first seven runs in Wednesday’s game at Custenborder Field.

Zavier Ludwig drew a walk to start off Piqua in the first and stole second, then Aiden Ike hit an RBI line-drive single to right field. Ike advanced to second on the throw home and then stole third. He scored when Landon Wills hit a ground ball to second base and reached on an error.

Sidney pitcher David Brunner later coaxed a ground out with the bases loaded to get out of the inning. But Post 217 went down in order on four pitches in the bottom of the first, and Piqua added another run in the second.

Ludwig hit a one-out single on a line drive to center field and advanced to third on an error, then scored on a line-drive single to center by Wills to give the team a 3-0 lead.

Neither squad scored again until Post 184 broke it open in the top of the fourth.

Ian Arnold hit a line-drive single to center field, then Ludwig was hit by a pitch. Arnold and Ludwig stole second and third with Ike at the plate, then Arnold scored on a wild pitch.

Ike drew a walk. After Sidney relief pitcher Ben Rinderle stuck out Wills, Desmond Warner hit a hard ground ball to center field to drive in two runs and push Post 184’s lead to 6-0. The grounder was nearly fielded at short stop by Noah McEldowney, but the base umpire was in the vicinity of the hit and maneuvered to try to avoid the ball, blocking McEldowney’s view.

Warner later scored on a wild pitch to push the lead to 7-0.

Ludwig walked the first four batters in the bottom half of the inning, the last of which pushed across a run for Post 217 to cut the gap to 7-1. Zander Mason then hit an RBI single back up the middle at Ludwig.

Gabe Link scored on a wild pitch to cut the gap to 7-3, but Ludwig struck out Adam Rindler, then coaxed two ground outs to get out of the inning.

Post 217 made a final push in the bottom of the seventh.

Dylan Sanders led off the inning with a single on a grounder to left field, then Rinderle hit a line-drive double to left.

Gavin Roberts then hit a fly to right and reached on an error, and Sanders scored on the error to cut the gap to 7-4.

McEldowney then hit a line drive to left-center field. But Arnold raced over and made the catch, then threw to second to double off Roberts for a second out. Rindlerle scored on the play, but Brayden Monnin then hit into a ground out to end the game.

Ludwig, a Houston graduate, pitched a complete game for Piqua Post 184. He gave up four earned runs on five hits and seven walks while striking out five batters.

Brunner was charged with the loss. He gave up five earned runs on five hits and four walks in three innings and struck out two.

Piqua had six hits and committed one error while Sidney Post 217 had five hits and committed three errors.

Piqua finished with eight stolen bases. Ludwig, Ike and Arnold each stole two.

Troy 4, Sidney 1

Troy Post 43 took control early in a league game on Tuesday.

Jaxon Hill hit a line-drive single to center with one out in the first, then Brayden Offenbacher hit a line-drive single to center. After Jacob Lucas hit a fly out to center, Casey Kelley hit an RBI single on a hard grounder to right field.

Troy took firm control in the third. Conner Price hit a line-drive double to left, then Hill drew a walk. Lucas hit a 2-RBI single to right with one out to give Post 43 a 3-0 lead.

Troy added a run in the sixth after two walks, a sacrifice bunt and a fly out. Sidney scored a run in the bottom of the seventh after three walks and an error.

Troy Post 43 had seven hits and committed three errors. Sidney Post 217 had four hits.

Dylan Sanders was charged with the loss for Sidney. He pitched three innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits and two walks.

Brayden Monnin was 2 for 4 for Post 217. Noah McEldowney hit one double.

Sidney Daily News contributor Jack Kramer contributed to this report.