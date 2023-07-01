Alex Brown, 12, of Jackson Center, casts his fishing pole while attending the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Summer Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) Camp on Thursday, June 29. Shelby County Historical Society Director Tilda Phlipot came to the camp and gave a talk on how President Ulysses S. Grant struggled with alcohol. Fifth grade students from across Shelby County have been attending the camp throughout the month of June. Students were attending the camp at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 138 and are were exposed to a variety of activities, such as drug and alcohol prevention, resistance strategies, alternatives to violence and drug usage, water and watercraft safety, fishing, and archery. Alex is the son of Terry and Bettina Brown.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News