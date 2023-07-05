Home Features Community Video: Sidney’s 2023 fireworks display FeaturesCommunityEntertainment Video: Sidney’s 2023 fireworks display By Bryant Billing - July 5, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Video of Sidney’s 2023 fireworks display, which was set off near Sidney Middle School on July 4. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 1948 County Centennial Parade featured Thursday night Let yourself go Celebrating American independence Weather Sidney clear sky enter location 87.1 ° F 90 ° 84.7 ° 55 % 1.9mph 0 % Wed 86 ° Thu 83 ° Fri 78 ° Sat 77 ° Sun 78 °