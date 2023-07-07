Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Edward Richards N. McCarthy, 38, of Lima, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

John Michael Huddleston, 47, of Lewistown, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Jean Charles Sala, 55, of Roberta, Georgia, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $180 fine.

Verdal Edward Stokes, Jr., 27, of Brandon, Florida, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Chris E. Lovett, 45, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $263 fine.

Michael L. Spencer, Jr., 35, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Gregory P. Cox, 50, of Piqua, was charged with lights required, $130 fine.

Jonathan W. Lambert, 45, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Andre Troy, 63, of Perry, Michigan, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Craig A. Williamson, 32, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Garry Patrick Gross, 66, of Tipp City, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Michael Moore, 33, of Hueytown, Alabama, was charged with driving under restrictions, driving in marked lanes, and contempt, $157 fine.

Jason D. Sparks, 49, of Galion, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Camaron Russell Garrar, 22, of Clyde, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ian Jacob Fox, 20, of Cincinnati, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Alan R. Fredericks, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Grace Vera Guggenviller, 18, of Fort Recovery, was charged with failure to reinstate license – dismissed, $105 fine.

Christopher Joseph Harmon, 19, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert J. Hatmaker, 22, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin Aaron Headley, 37, of Jackson Center, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Ashley M. Hughes, 35, of Sidney, was charged with tinted windows/restrictions, $130 fine.

Fouad Hurmiz, 58, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Sheila M. Bensman, 46, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Jeffrey Linn Gray, 68, of Urbana, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Joshua Michael Kreitzer, 29, of Dayton, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Zachary Thomas Shipman, 38, of Piqua, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Michael Charles Goodenough, 32, of Grand Blanc, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bianca May Young, 28, of Van Wert, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gabriele Inge Sindelir, 71, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Pressoir Litus, 40, of Naples, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Erin Lange Ramamurthy, 34, of Plymouth, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ahmar Mirza, 49, of Canton, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Johnda B. Daniels, 36, of Bellefontaine, was charged with driving under suspension, $236 fine.

Sebastien Jean Cliff Ceva, 26, of Centerville, was charged with driving under suspension, $163 fine.

Christopher Blanchard, 28, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandon Gregory Evers, 18, of Saint Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Montgomery C. Counts, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Complied by Kimberly Pistone