Police log

TUESDAY, JULY 11

-11:21 p.m.: crash. Officers were dispatched to the 87 milemarker on Interstate 75.

-9:51 p.m.: threats. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Avenue.

-9:44 p.m.: damaging/past occurrence. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-8:09 p.m.: theft/past occurrence. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Fulton Street.

– 7:39 p.m.: assault/past occurrence. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Park Street.

-7:30 p.m.: fight in progress. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

-7:27 p.m.: assault/past occurrence. Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Riverside Drive.

-7:12 p.m.: theft/past occurrence. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Main Avenue.

-6:42 p.m.: threats. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Polar Street.

-6:01 p.m.: threats. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Main Avenue.

-4:37 p.m.: harassment. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Main Avenue.

-4:27 p.m.: threats. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-2:58 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Vandemark Road.

-2:39 p.m.: scam. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Grove Street.

-12:42 p.m.: suspicious subject/vehicle. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Russell Road.

-10:43 a.m.: domestic in progress. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Court Street.

-9:44 a.m.: summons/citation. Ivy S. Waldroop, 20, of Sidney, was issued a summons/citation on a contempt charge.

-4:26 a.m.: damaging past occurrence. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Carey Street.

– 4 a.m.: suspicious subject/vehicle. Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North West Avenue.

-2:22 a.m.: domestic in progress. Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fair Road.

Crashes

Kyle Henson, 41, of Sidney, was cited for assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash Sunday, July 9, at 5:29 p.m.

Cambry Cox, 17, of Sidney, was southbound on North Vandemark Road and was preparing to turn left to go eastbound on state Route 47. Henson was also southbound n Vandemark Road behind Cox’s vhicle and rear ended it.