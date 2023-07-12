Out of the past

125 Years

July 12, 1898

In accordance with the proclamation issued by the President last week calling on the people of this country to offer thanks for the glorious victories of American arms and prayers for an early consummation of peace, a union thanksgiving service was held on the east side of the public square at 5 o’clock last evening. There was a large crowd present with the various ministers of the city taking part.

——-

The Big Four Railroad Company has let the contract for the construction of a new passenger station in Bellefontaine to the Buckeye Churn company in this city. Work on the construction of the new depot will begin next week.

100 Years

July 12, 1923

Members of city council at their meeting last evening approved the semi-annual appropriation ordinance for city operations for the next six months. Largest appropriation was $17,890 for the water works, with $9,300 for the fire department and $5,850 for the police department. Council also approved the reappointment of Dr. M. F. Hussey and Urban Doorley as members of the board of health.

——-

C.P. Shreve, the new owner of the Sidney Steam Laundry, announced today that a water softener has been installed at the laundry. He notes this provides what is known as zero soft water which is from three to four grains softer than rainwater.

75 Years

July 12, 1948

The Sidney Police Department announced today that it has issued over 187 safety stickers for approved autos during the current traffic safety check program. This figure represents motorists who have had their cars checked by the police and the defects found corrected. Police noted approximately 20 other cars checked were not reported to have been fixed and not eligible for stickers.

——-

An informative word picture of the development of the motor truck as a key part of the transportation field was given members of the Sidney Kiwanis Club at their regular luncheon meeting yesterday, when they had as their guest speaker, Carl Gehrlich, Miami Valley Representative of the Security Cartage Company. He noted especially the growth of the industry in the past 20 years.

50 Years

July 12, 1973

C.C. Johnston, president of Johnston Realty Co. & Insurance, has been selected “Realtor of the Year” by the Shelby County Board of Realtors.

The selection is based on contributions to the industry and community services for the year. He had previously received the honor in 1960.

——-

Demolition began Monday on the Ike building property, which will eventually be converted into a free customer parking lot. The property is located on the south side of Poplar Street, near the Miami Avenue intersection. It is adjacent to a 20-space city parking lot. The demolition is scheduled to take two weeks.

25 Years

July 12, 1998

I wonder what Walt Disney might think. The first state to take action against the Disney Company is Texas. The Texas school board voted to sell its $46 million stake in the company because of the sex, drugs and violence in its movies. The products are mainly put out by its owned subsidiary, Miramax.

——-

There will be change of colors when the Sidney High School football team takes the field this fall. The team previously wore a yellow color known as ‘Colorado’ yellow. Coach Matt Kemper has opted to use the Pittsburgh Steelers color of yellow. The uniforms will also be redesigned to look more like the Steelers’ uniforms. The players are fully in support, according to coach Kemper.

