To the Editor:

Ohioans are facing two critical elections in 2023 that will determine the fate of more than 21,800 babies’ lives every year for the foreseeable future in Ohio.

21,813 babies were aborted in Ohio in 2021. The 2022 abortion statistics are not yet available.

Ohioans will have the opportunity to vote in the Special Election on Aug. 8 on Issue 1. Issue 1 will increase the threshold required for any proposed ballot amendment to the Constitution of Ohio from a simple majority vote of 50% + 1, to a 60% majority vote. Voting “Yes” on Issue 1, will make it more difficult, and rightly so, to pass any future radical ballot amendments that would change our precious, historically-based Ohio Constitution. This would include the upcoming November Ballot initiative, seeking an abortion rights Constitutional Amendment that expands abortion availability and enshrines painful, late term abortions, while removing Parental Rights.

Abortion does not belong in our Ohio Constitution. By voting “Yes” on Issue 1 on Aug. 8, or before that date, you will be protecting women, protecting parents’ rights, and helping to save the lives of babies in Ohio. Early voting actually began on July 11.

Ruth Rutschilling

Maria Stein