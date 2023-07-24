DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering free education programs in August covering healthy living for the brain and new communication strategies through each stage of the disease. The programs, which are free to the community, are:

• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m., webinar on Zoom

• EXPERT SERIES: Ethical Dilemmas with Dementia, Thursday, Aug. 9, 6:30-8 p.m. webinar on Zoom

• Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 10-11 a.m., at Vienna Springs Health Campus, 2510 Vienna Pkwy. in Dayton

• Effective Communication Strategies, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 6-7 p.m., Dayton Metro Library-Southeast Branch, 21 Watervliet Avenue in Dayton

• Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6-7 p.m., Jamestown Community Library, 86 Seaman Drive, Jamestown

• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m., webinar on Zoom.

Pre-registration is required for all events. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900. Instructions for joining webinars will be emailed following registration.

“This month’s programs answer questions at several stages in the dementia journey: ways to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s, tips for communicating with your loved one through each stage of the disease, and ways to respond to challenging dementia-related behaviors,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley and Greater Cincinnati Chapters. “We are offering both in-person and virtual programs this month to reach as many families as possible.”

The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s program will teach participants how to recognize common signs of the disease, how to approach someone about memory concerns, the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis, and possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process.

A live webinar, Expert Series: Ethical Dilemmas with Dementia, will cover the many challenges that arise when caring for someone with dementia, especially when looking at honesty and trust. The world of dementia can be challenging as logic is lacking and managing the real world simultaneously difficult. Join to learn great techniques to manage both of these worlds.

Attend Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, and current research and treatments available for some symptoms.

Join the Effective Communication Strategies programs explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, how to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identifying strategies to help families connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

There are 493,000 people caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” The number of Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources.