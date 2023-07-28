Zimpfer Lozier Burden Bornhorst

NEW BREMEN — The annual Bremenfest queen pageant will be held Sunday, Aug. 6, at the New Bremen High School James F. Dicke Auditorium at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.

The winner will be announced Friday night, Aug. 11, at the opening ceremony for the festival.

Jillian Zimpfer is the 17-year-old daughter of Ryan and Erin Zimpfer. Her corporate sponsor for the pageant is Compton Drywall. Zimpfer is active at school as a cheerleader, a member of the cross county team, Spanish Club, choir and the FCA leadership team. At church she is a youth worship leader. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends. After high school Zimpfer plans to earn a degree in Early Childhood Education.

Mara Lozier is the 17-year-old daughter of Jason and Jessica Lozier. Lozier enjoys reading, taking walks, dancing, traveling, cheerleading, and tumbling. Her corporate sponsor for the pageant is Colonial Real Estate LLC.

Abigail Burden is the 16-year-old daughter of Chris and Loresa Burden. Will-Yums Bake Shop is Burden’s sponsor for the pageant. Burden is a member of the golf and basketball teams. She is also active in the choir and band. She is involved with her church youth group as well. Burden also works as a ref at the YMCA and as an umpire for the community rec league baseball/softball.

Mackenzie Bornhorst is the 16-year-old daughter of Steve and Krista Bornhorst. She is a member of the softball team and the FCA at New Bremen High School. Bornhorst is also enrolled in the Med Prep Program at Tri Star. Outside of school, Bornhorst is also a dancer at the New Bremen School of Dance and a Mass server. In her spare time, she enjoys being outdoors, swimming, and hanging out with friends and family.