The Auglaize County Fair is back again with some familiar attractions and many new ones. Opening day is Sunday, July 30. File photo/Aim Media Midwest

LIMA — The annual Auglaize County Fair is back again with some familiar attractions and many new ones. The fun begins Sunday, July 30. The fairgrounds will be full of games, stunt shows and so much more. Auglaize County Fair Assistant Manager Jessica Johns weighed in on this year’s event.

“We have several new attractions that we are excited about,” Johns said. “We have the Wiener Dog Races in the Grandstands Monday evening. We have several new midway attractions including the Quack Pack USA, Xpogo Stunt Team, a Wheels of Agricultural Game Show and Strolling Trivia Tractor. We have the Pro Pulling League (Truck and Tractor Pull) Saturday evening in the grandstands. We will also have the final round of the T102 Country Star Playoffs Wednesday evening in the Frost Roofing Entertainment Tent.”

The fair will not only be full of entertainment but various food vendors and live events for families to enjoy. Johns said the fair hopes for great weather throughout the week. Not only will the grandstands have shows each day but the gospel and entertainment tent will be open as well.

“Be sure to catch a junior fair livestock show or two,” Johns said. “The youth program is what the fair is all about and what makes the fair truly amazing. Families can come to eat amazing food, check out all the animals that these kids work hard year-round preparing for fair week, enjoy rides and playing games as well as free entertainment all week long all in one stop.”

Tickets for the fair can be purchased online or in person. According to Johns, gate admission is $10 per day or $40 for the week. The fair will take place from Sunday, July 30 until Saturday, August 5. On Monday, older adults will receive admission for $5. On Thursday, veterans can attend the fair for free. On Tuesday, kids will have activities to participate in from noon until 4 p.m. in the gospel tent.

Grandstand Events:

• Cheerleading Competition at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 30

• Wiener Dog Races at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 31

• Kiddie Tractor Registration at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, July 31

• Kiddie Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 31

• Harness Racing at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1

• Harness Racing at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2

• Smash It Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3

• A-Bar Rodeo Productions at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4

• Bear Hollow Wood Carving Auction at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5

• Pro Pulling League (Tractor & Truck Pull) at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5

Gospel Tent:

• Ernie Haase & Signature Sound at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 30

• King and Queen Coronation at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 31

• The Sound at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 31

• Kid’s Day from noon until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1

• Southern Raised at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1

• High Road at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2

• Kids Bingo from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3

• Veteran’s Meal at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3

• Veteran’s Program at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3

• Southbound at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4

• Down East Boys at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4

• The Browders at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5

• The Nelsons at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5

Entertainment Tent:

• Ladies’ Night in the Gardens from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 30

• Blue Collar Band from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 30

• Worship Anyway from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Monday, July 31

• Tailgate Party W/ Rowdy Ron T102 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1

• Brothers in Law from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1

• Country Star Playoff at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2

• Brother Believe Me from 8 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3

• Fairly Local from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4

• 40 Acre Band from 8 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4

• Another Round from 8 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5

