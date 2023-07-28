By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed new properties and the Wagner building at a meeting on July 18.

The Wagner Building asbestos remediation began on July 11. Fencing was not put up immediately and numerous items were stolen from the subcontractors. The police were notified. Phase I of the demolition should be complete by the end of September. EPA soil testing will proceed as the collapsed portions of the buildings are removed. Phase II will begin after that and should be complete by the end of December.

Three new properties were acquired, two of which were sold immediately. Four additional properties are in foreclosure- two in Sidney, one in Port Jefferson, and one in Montra with a Jackson Center address. The property in Montra may be under contract with a realtor; the Land Bank will continue to monitor the property. The Land Bank has also been contacted by an individual to donate a property, and this will be followed up on once the estate is settled.

The treasurer’s report indicated a total balance of $545,193.91. This balance is after expenses which include $2878.75 for contract services, $6575 for insurance, and $6000 in income for the sale of two properties. Additionally, program expenses totaled $38,034 for the demolition of three properties. The balance includes a loan of $200,000 from the Shelby County Commissioners.

The Land Bank should receive the final housing grant payment of $16,000 by the end of July. They have applied for an additional housing grant. They will also be able to learn about more grant opportunities at the Ohio Land Bank Quarterly Meeting on July 27. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.