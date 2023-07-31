Erroll Broud Golf Scramble held at Shelby Oaks

The inaugural Erroll Broud Memorial Golf Scramble was held Saturday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Twenty-three golfers participated in the event. Shelby County Veterans Services provided the organizers with a local recipient family who was having financial hardship. Through corporate sponsorship and general donations, over $3,000 was raised for this Shelby County family.

“My dad, who we lost May 30 of this year, loved golf, and he loved helping people in need. In that spirit, I created this non-profit,” Allen Broud said.

Saturday’s winning team included David Westover, Steve Beaty, Mike Marshall, and Jeff Westover. Trophies, donated by the Broud’s, were presented to the first, second, and third place teams.

“I am pleased to say that every penny donated by sponsors and donors is being given to our recipient family. No expenses are coming out of the funds that were raised,” Broud said.

Plans for next year’s golf scramble are already in the works with an Aug. 10 date.

Broud said he is hoping to honor his father every year by getting the community involved in financially helping a Shelby County family in need. For questions about the Erroll Broud Memorial Golf Scramble, call Broud at (937) 594-0200.