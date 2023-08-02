Volunteers work in the raised garden beds at the People’s Garden. Courtesy photo Volunteers work in the raised garden beds at the People’s Garden. Courtesy photo

Would you like to make a positive impact in your community? Do you enjoy nature, and helping others? We have a place for you! The People’s Garden, your local community garden located at 209 S. Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney is looking for volunteers, and those wanting to connect with community members.

We will be having a dine to donate opportunity at Sidney Culver’s Aug. 22, so please come out and support us! We thrive off donations and the generosity of community members and organizations. We have over 50 raised garden beds filled with many varieties of vegetables like okra, broccoli, collard greens, squash, etc. … and flowers like zinnia, lillies and squash blossoms. Once harvested the produce is taken into the Agape Distribution Center directly in front of the garden.

Feeding hungry people and advocating for food security is important to us. We harvest the crops, maintain the garden space, and provide teaching in the garden’s teaching building, and around the community at places like the library, farmer’s market, and Legion Hall. Our primary focus is on organic gardening, growing sustainable food, and building strong community networks. Even if you’re not an avid gardener or would rather help and not harvest, or if you just want to visit the garden we are able to accommodate!

We have handicap accessibility into our teaching building, higher raised garden beds for easier access to vegetables, as well as benches and a large picnic table for resting and reflecting. This time of year is a great opportunity to see the garden in action. So much is happening. Much of the produce is ripe. It’s a wonderful sight to see all the varieties offered. Many beautiful sights, and calming nature sounds. Very peaceful too.

Come see the garden anytime, call us if you’d like more information or have any questions. Contact Conelia Dixon at 937-726-9525 for more details.

The writer is a Master Gardener and a coordinator of the People’s Garden.