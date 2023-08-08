By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Five Below will be opening a new store on Aug. 11 in Sidney. Five Below mainly caters to the teen and tween crowd, with most items priced between $1 and $5, although a few items are at a higher price. Items include backpacks, fashion, electronics, dorm, pool, organizers, storage, collectibles, beauty, pet and more. They also sell sports balls, including their iconic $5 Spaulding basketball, a staple since 2003.

Five Below opened as an idea over coffee by founders David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios. The idea was to open “the ultimate kids’ brand” where kids can “let go and have fun.” The first store opened in Wayne, Pennsylvania, in 2002, and by 2008 there were more than 100 stores.

There are now over 1,300 stores in over 40 states. The stores are bright and appealing, with trending items available, such as Squishmallows, Funko, Disney, Marvel, Hershey, Reese’s and much more.

Five Below in Sidney is located at 2250 W. Michigan St., in the shopping center complex. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers can also shop online at www.fivebelow.com and pick up in the store.