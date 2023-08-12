Home News Fair midway ready for action News Fair midway ready for action By Staff Reports - August 12, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Friday afternoon’s midway at the fair was ready for action. The 2023 Miami County Fair runs from Aug. 11-17 Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today Friday afternoon’s midway at the fair was ready for action. The 2023 Miami County Fair runs from Aug. 11-17 Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Out of the past On the agendas Ohio rejects Issue 1 in special election Weather Sidney few clouds enter location 79.1 ° F 81.8 ° 76.6 ° 77 % 2.8mph 14 % Sat 81 ° Sun 82 ° Mon 78 ° Tue 73 ° Wed 75 °