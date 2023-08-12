The world is watching as we, a former stronghold of democracy (Once when Bejamin Franklin was asked if we were a republic or a monarch, he responded, “A democracy, if you can keep it,”) are fighting internally with battles that are violent at times and with a former president continuing to defend himself against criminal and civil charges. All the while our friends abroad are anxious, and our enemies abroad are poised to topple us.

Fitch Ratings took the unusual step of lowering our credit rating, citing our debt load and a weakening of governance. Does this disturb you? It does me.

As you learned in high school classes, our top judicial branch is the Supreme Court. Are you as shocked as I am to learn about the shenanigans of justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito as well as those justices who have speaking engagements where hundreds of the books they have written are sold. And we are told that these justices are above the law and need no ethical standards/codes. They make decisions which smell of politics, and some of their decisions are opposed by the majority of Americans.

The approval ratings for Congress and the President give bragging rights to neither Congress nor the President. I, for one, believe that Congress needs to stop the name calling and get on with the business of addressing some of the important issues that face us. Can you imagine what would happen at your place of employment if many of the workers behaved as many of the members of our Congress behave?

As the world watches, some of us want our elected officials to get about the business of doing their jobs as our families struggle with the costs of food, transportation, housing, education, and medical care.

I invite you to use your search engine to locate the addresses/emails of the persons who represent you and take action by identifying your top five priorities from the alphabetical list I am providing. Discuss these issues with your family and friends. It’s also important to make a list of the five items that are of least importance to you. Feel free to add items to my list. And then do your duty as a citizen: Let your voice be heard. Acknowledge that this is your money that maintains our government. Send those emails and letters.

• Animal Rights

• Artificial Intelligence

• Border Security

• Child Care

• Climate Change

• Crime

• Debt

• Discrimination/Racism

• Economy

• Education

• Ellection Integrity

• Employment

• Environment

• Immigration

• Infrastructure

• International Relations

• Law Enforcement

• Medical Care

• Military

• Pandemics

• Politics

• Poverty

• Religion

• Transportation

• UFOs

• Urban Decay

• Voting Rights

• Welfare

These are broad categories, and once you determine your top five priorities, write a few sentences about each befor you submit to your representatives. Let’s work to keep our democracy, messy as it is at times.

Vivian B. Blevins. Ph.D., teaches telecommunication employees from around the country and students at Edison State Community College and works with veterans. You may reach her at 937-778-3815 or [email protected].