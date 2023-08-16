125 years

August 15, 1898

At the annual election of officers held yesterday at the Shelby County Teachers’ Institute, Irene A. Eshman was elected president; Miss Stella Wilson, secretary and W.E. Partington, member of the executive committee.

——-

The exhauster connected with the engine at the gas works, which pumps the gas out of the hydraulic main over the retorts into the purifiers, would not work last evening, consequently many of the stores about town were in darkness. The trouble has been remedied today and the gas will be on as usual this evening.

100 years

August 15, 1923

An event that is an annual affair with the children of Mound Street took place last evening, when they enjoyed a hike several miles south of the city and cooked a campfire supper.

——-

The premium list and regulations for the 63rd annual Shelby County Fair, Sept. 11 to 14, are now being distributed through the office of the secretary, H.M. Martin.

75 years

August 15, 1948

Today marks the first anniversary of the installation of parking meters in Sidney. During the first year of operation, motorists have inserted $25,637.66 in pennies and nickels into the devices. The initial installation was 116 meters which has now been increased to 408.

——-

Purchase of the William Quinn lot on the west side of the public square for the erection of a modern office building was announced today by K.C. Long, president of the Dayton Power and Light Co.

50 years

August 15, 1973

Sidney Police Department will have a new patrolman beginning Sunday. He is Paul Biller. His selection was announced this morning by Police Chief Jack Wilson. Biller’s appointment will fill a vacancy created when David Tincher resigned.

——-

Two local residents have been honored by having their names and biographical sketches chosen for inclusion in national awards publications. Mrs. Lola E. Billiel “Who’s Who of American Women, 1974-75” and Gary L. Reeder will be in the 1973 edition of “Outstanding Young Men of America.”

25 years

August 15, 1998

About 2,500 people attended the two Carson and Barnes Circus shows Thursday at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. “I think it went really well,” said Sharon Wysong, who chaired the event for the Sidney Jaycees. Money raised by the Jaycees will fund a memorial commemorating its 50 years of service to the community.

——-

Jackson Center high school students will see one new teacher, Peggy Chase, who will be teaching art. Other teaching changes are at the elementary school. The new vocal music teacher is Michelle Park, Karla Rickert, language arts; Lora Clinehens, science and Ginger Heuker, physical education.

