125 years

August 18, 1898

Joseph Wurstner, Charles Martz, Will Kurtz, Frazier Horr, August Schearer and Adam Heinemann, went to Dayton this morning to play at the saloonkeepers’ picnic held at the Montgomery County fairgrounds by the saloonkeepers of Dayton today.

——-

Report of the capitulation of Manila, were confirmed today by the German consul who landed in Hong Kong from the German cruiser “Kaiserin Augusta.”

100 years

August 18, 1923

The ceremonies for the cornerstone laying for the new building of the congregation of the Grace Lutheran Church at Jackson Center were held Sunday afternoon. The liturgical part of the service was in charge of the pastor, Rev. R.E. Springer.

——-

County Recorder Chas. J. Hentrich, who retires from the office in September, has leased the vacant room in the Jaffe property on West Court Street and expects to open a job printing establishment.

75 years

August 18, 1948

The St. Lawrence church festival at Rhine yesterday afternoon and evening was attended by a large crowd. The festival was held to help raise funds to repair and redecorate the church which was so badly damaged by a storm last spring. It marked the initial public appearance of the new pastor, Rev. Edwin W. Dittman, who succeeded the late Rev. Charles A. Knab.

50 years

August 18, 1973

FORT LORAMIE – Town resident Frank Willman who will be 100 years old in December knows what accident-free driving is all about. He recently received a plaque from his insurance company for more than 40 years of driving without any mishaps. “My car wore out before I did, so I quit driving,” Willman chuckled.

25 years

August 18, 1998

Sidney area resident Travis Hoewischer became $8,000 richer at the Ohio State Fair on Monday night when he sold his grand champion barrow.

——-

The Shelby County Humane Society elected officers for the coming year Aug. 4. Officers for the coming year are: Vicki Stroby, president; Laura Wanzel, vice president; Susan Minniear, treasurer; and Emily Scott, secretary.

