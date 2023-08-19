Minster’s Brogan Stephey runs during a nonconference game on Friday at Memorial Field. Stephey threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 197 yards and four TDs in a 41-28 win over Fort Loramie. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Ty Kemper looks for a target while pressured by Minster’s Charlie Schmiesing during a nonconference game on Friday at Memorial Field in Minster. The Redskins fell behind in the second quarter and trailed by double digits all through the second half. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Football roundup: Fort Loramie loses at Minster, Anna blasts Indian Lake Football roundup: Fort Loramie loses at Minster, Anna blasts Indian Lake Minster’s James Niemeyer is brought down by Fort Loramie’s Carter Gasson, right, with help from Maxwell Maurer at Minster on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Football roundup: Fort Loramie loses at Minster, Anna blasts Indian Lake Fort Loramie’s Cole Barhorst hauls in a pass in the end zone against Minster at Minster on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

MINSTER — Fort Loramie couldn’t stop Minster’s potent offensive attack and lost a season opener 41-28 on Friday at Memorial Field.

Minster junior quarterback Brogan Stephey completed 12-of-20 passes for 154 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 197 yards and four TDs on 13 carries.

The Wildcats amassed 430 total yards of offense while Fort Loramie accrued 220.

Fort Loramie junior quarterback Max Maurer completed 7-of-10 passes for 65 yards with two TDs and ran for 54 yards on 10 carries. Gabe Hart completed 3-of-6 passes for 56 yards and one TD. Cole Barhorst caught four passes for 55 yards with one TD.

After Fort Loramie punted to start, The Wildcats drove 61 yards on four plays and scored on a 53-yard TD run by Stephey with 6:33 left in the first. But Fort Loramie’s Thomas Hoying returned the kickoff 88 yards for a TD to tie it 7-7 shortly after.

The Wildcats took control in the second quarter. Stephey threw a 16-yard TD pass to Niemeyer with 8:05 left, then Fort Loramie fumbled the kickoff, which Minster recovered at Fort Loramie’s 30. Stephey ran in from 30 yards out with 7:45 left to push the lead to 20-7 after a missed extra point.

The Redskins drove and scored on a 3-yard TD pass from Max Maurer to Carter Eilerman with 2:37 left to cut the gap to six points, but Minster drove 67 yards in seven plays and scored on a 27-yard TD pass from Stephey to Noah Schwieterman to boost the lead to 27-14 at halftime.

Stephey ran in from 45 yards out to cap off the opening drive of the second half and boost the lead to 20 points. The Redskins came no closer than the final margin of 13.

Fort Loramie is scheduled to host Versailles (1-0) for its home opener this Friday while Minster is scheduled to travel to Graham (0-1).

Anna 49, Indian Lake 12

The Rockets dominated a season opener on Friday at Booster Field.

Junior running back Zach Osborn ran for 164 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries while junior Aaron Shappie ran for 69 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. Junior quarterback Alex Shappie completed 7-of-14 passes for 98 yards with one TD. Aaron Shappie made all seven extra-point attempts.

Anna had 337 yards of offense while the Lakers had 294. Indian Lake fumbled twice; the Rockets didn’t commit any turnovers.

Osborn scored on runs of 1 and 2 yards in the first quarter and scored on a 5-yard run in the second to give the squad a 21-0 lead. Alex Shappie threw a 50-yard TD pass to Aaron Shappie and Osborn scored on a 5-yard run to boost the lead to 35-6 by halftime.

Aaron Shappie scored on a 15- and 9-yard TD run in the second half, the first of which in the third quarter started a running clock.

Anna is scheduled to travel to Brookville (1-0) for a nonconference game this Friday.

Lehman Catholic 76, Lima Perry 6

The Cavaliers dominated former a Northwest Central Conference rival on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

This article will be updated with information and statistics when reported or uploaded to the Three Rivers Conference website.

Lehman is scheduled to host South Charleston Southeastern (1-0) in a nonconference game next Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

