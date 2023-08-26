BROOKVILLE — Two late touchdowns were costly for Anna in a close nonconference game on Friday.

Brookville scored twice in the fourth quarter to hand the Rockets a 28-21 loss at Miami Valley Hospital Field.

The teams were tied 14-14 at halftime. Alex Shappie threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Zach Osborn in the third quarter to give the Rockets a 21-14 lead, but Walt Adams scored on a 4-yard TD run for the Blue Devils to tie it, then scored on a 46-yard TD pass from Keegan Mehr to give the squad the lead.

Brookville took a 6-0 lead on a short TD run in the first quarter after a missed extra point, but Osborn returned the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and Aaron Shappie kicked the extra point to give Anna a 7-6 lead.

Alex Shappie scored on a 2-yard run before the end of the quarter to boost Anna’s lead to 14-6. Mehr scored on an 11-yard TD run in the second and ran in on the two-point conversion try to tie it 14-14.

The Blue Devils had 358 yards of offense and committed one turnover. The Rockets had 236 yards of offense and didn’t commit any turnovers.

Mehr threw for 124 yards and one TD with one interception. Adams ran for 105 yards on 17 carries and caught three passes for 101 yards; he scored two TDs.

Anna (1-1) is scheduled to open Midwest Athletic Conference play this Friday by traveling to St. Henry (1-1).

Versailles 35, Fort Loramie 0

Fort Loramie couldn’t keep up and lost on Friday at Redskin Stadium.

Versailles scored all its touchdowns in the first half to force a running clock in the second half.

Joel Gehret scored on a 30-yard TD run and Michael Osborne scored on a 23-yard TD run and threw a 38-yard TD pass to Jace Watren in the first quarter. Ross Francis scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter and Osborne threw a 13-yard TD pass to AJ Griesdorn.

The Tigers had 289 yards of offense while Fort Loramie had 152. The Redskins committed two turnovers while Versailles didn’t commit any.

Will Holland ran for 76 yards on 23 carries for the Redskins. Max Maurer completed 9-of-14 passes for the Redskins for 69 yards with one interception.

Osborne completed 6-of-7 passes for 93 yards with two TDs and ran for 63 yards on five carries. Francis intercepted one pass and Dominic Meyer recovered one fumble for the Tigers (2-0).

Fort Loramie (0-2) is scheduled to host Covington (0-2) this Friday. The Buccaneers lost 56-0 to Ansonia on Friday.

Southeastern at Lehman Catholic

The Cavaliers (1-0) are scheduled to host Southeastern (1-0) on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Read a preview of the game here.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected].