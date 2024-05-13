Photo: Anna rallies, beats Springfeld Northeastern 4-3 in tourney opener

Anna’s Aiden Keller attempts to dodge a tag by Springfield Northeastern’s Wes Gilbert while on his way to third during a Division III sectional opener on Monday in Anna. The Jets tied it in the top of the seventh, but three walks and a hit batter drove across a run in the bottom half for the Rockets in a 4-3 victory. Keller pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four. He was 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs and one walk. Caleb Kenton and Troy Wolters were each 1 for 2 with two walks; Kenton scored the game-winning run. The No. 7 seed Rockets are scheduled to host No. 12 New Lebabon Dixie in a sectional final on Wednesday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News