Photo: Anna rallies, beats Springfeld Northeastern 4-3 in tourney opener

Anna’s Aiden Keller attempts to dodge a tag by Springfield Northeastern’s Wes Gilbert while on his way to third during a Division III sectional opener on Monday in Anna. The Jets tied it in the top of the seventh, but three walks and a hit batter drove across a run in the bottom half for the Rockets in a 4-3 victory. Keller pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four. He was 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs and one walk. Caleb Kenton and Troy Wolters were each 1 for 2 with two walks; Kenton scored the game-winning run. The No. 7 seed Rockets are scheduled to host No. 12 New Lebabon Dixie in a sectional final on Wednesday.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
broken clouds
61.4°F
64.6°
59.6°
100 %
1.9mph
77 %
Tue
67°
Wed
66°
Thu
73°
Fri
77°
Sat
64°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365