SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic fell behind by two touchdowns in the first quarter but didn’t let Southeastern pull away in a nonconference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

While the Cavaliers lost 30-21, it was a strong showing against a squad with many returnees from a 7-5 campaign last year.

The Cavaliers (1-1) went three-and-out on their two possessions in the first quarter but amassed 300 yards of offense, unofficially, in the last three and twice pulled within two points in the second half.

After Southeastern (2-0) punted to start the third quarter, Lehman drove and scored on a 4-yard TD run by senior quarterback Donovan O’Leary to pull within 16-14.

The Trojans responded with a lengthy drive and scored when senior quarterback Zack McKee threw a short pass to Hayden Davis, who ran left up the visitor’s sideline 23 yards for a touchdown with 4:53 left in the third to boost the lead to 23-14.

The Cavaliers again drove and scored on a short run by O’Leary with 11:20 left in the fourth to cut the gap to 23-21.

But the Trojans responded when Davis scored on a 2-yard TD run with 8:21 left to increase the lead back to nine points.

Lehman had two drives end on turnovers in the final eight minutes; they committed five turnovers in the game. Southeastern defensive back Jonah Asebrook intercepted three passes, including one to end the Cavaliers’ final possession.

The Trojans went on long and lengthy drives in the first quarter, each of which were capped by 1-yard TD runs by Davis to give the squad a 13-0 lead.

But O’Leary and the Cavaliers’ offense got going in the second. He capped off a long drive with a 9-yard TD pass to Devin Pride to cut the gap to 13-7.

The Cavaliers were driving late in the second quarter before Southeastern recovered a fumble, drove and scored on a 31-yard field goal by Carson Krieg with under a minute left to boost the lead to 16-7 at halftime.

The Trojans finished with 334 yards of offense unofficially.

Lehman is scheduled to travel to Benjamin Logan (0-2) on Friday for its last nonconference game.

