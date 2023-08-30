NC man arrested for murder

A heavy police presence was seen in a parking lot next to Angstrom Fiber Sidney at 1630 Ferguson Court after the report of a death. Police say the man had an encounter with a semi-truck driver, and that interaction led to the man’s death. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — A North Carolina man has been charged with murder by the Sidney Police Department.

According to Capt. Jerry Tangeman, Lashawn Dean Hughes, 48, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was arrested and is incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at 11:22 a m., the Sidney 911 Center received a call in regards to a man down in the parking lot at 1630 Ferguson Court (Angstrom Fiber) possibly struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival of police personnel, it was discovered that a male subject was down and deceased due to a gunshot wound.

Found deceased was Brandon Tyler Welsh, 32, of Eaton Ohio.

Hughes was located in the village of Anna by Anna Police Department after fleeing the scene in his semi-truck.

The case is an active investigation, said Tangeman, and preliminary evidence and witness statements indicated that the alteration between the two men was likely due to a road rage incident. Both men were semi-truck operators for different companies and neither man had any business association with Angstrom. It appears Angstrom was an random place where the two men’s altercation came to violence.

All citizens who were in the area around the time of this incident that may have observed something are asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).