Football roundup: Anna opens MAC play with 40-18 win at St. Henry

ST. HENRY — Anna scored the first three touchdowns and opened Midwest Athletic Conference play with a 40-18 victory over St. Henry on the road on Friday.
The Rockets (2-1, 1-0 MAC) are scheduled to host Coldwater (3-0, 1-0) this Friday.
Fort Loramie 48, Covington 0
The Redskins cruised to their first victory of the season on Friday in Fort Loramie.
The Redskins (1-2) will travel to Columbus Academy this Friday.
Lehman Catholic 56, Benjamin Logan 14
The Cavaliers cruised to a big win on the road on Friday.
Lehman Catholic senior quarterback Donovan O’Leary ran for four TDs, threw for two TDs and scored on a TD on defense to tie a school record.
The Cavaliers (2-1) will open Three Rivers Conference play by hosting Milton-Union (1-2) this Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.
