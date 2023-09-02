Football roundup: Anna opens MAC play with 40-18 win at St. Henry

Anna junior running back Zach Osborn runs during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in St. Henry. The Rockets won 40-18. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

ST. HENRY — Anna scored the first three touchdowns and opened Midwest Athletic Conference play with a 40-18 victory over St. Henry on the road on Friday.

The Rockets (2-1, 1-0 MAC) are scheduled to host Coldwater (3-0, 1-0) this Friday.

Fort Loramie 48, Covington 0

The Redskins cruised to their first victory of the season on Friday in Fort Loramie.

The Redskins (1-2) will travel to Columbus Academy this Friday.

Lehman Catholic 56, Benjamin Logan 14

The Cavaliers cruised to a big win on the road on Friday.

Lehman Catholic senior quarterback Donovan O’Leary ran for four TDs, threw for two TDs and scored on a TD on defense to tie a school record.

The Cavaliers (2-1) will open Three Rivers Conference play by hosting Milton-Union (1-2) this Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

