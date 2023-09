Playing a game of dice are, left to right, Evan Smith, 13, Garrett Smith, 8, both of Houston, Wyatt Russ, 8, of Columbus, and Nolan Borchers, 10, of Russia. Dice was one of the games of chance available at the 2023 Russia Homecoming Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3. Evan and Garrett are the children of Steve and Maria Smith. Wyatt is the son of Laura and Dan Russ. Nolan is the Son of Bruce and Carrie Borchers.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News