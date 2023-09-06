ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Summer Art Exhibit runs through Sept. 17. Savannah Freeman, a self-taught block print maker who loves upcycling, the environment and working with her hands is the featured artist. The exhibit is open during the Interpretive Building hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 12:30–4 p.m. BNC Members are free and nonmembers are just $2.50 per person. Any prints purchased will be ready for pick-up at the end of the show. Proceeds from this show will support theWildlife Ambassador program at Brukner Nature Center.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Pre-registration guidelines begin Monday, Aug. 7. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. Wait for an email to confirm the child is pre-registered for the chosen time/months (see above). You will then have 3 days to mail a check. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Buckner Nature Center’s Winter Arts & Crafts Show vendors applications are open. The deadline to apply is Monday, Sept. 11, by 5 p.m. BNC’s Winter Arts & Crafts Show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. All entries will be juried, with the most unique, natural or “green” crafts selected by Friday, Sept. 15. For more information, contact us at [email protected], stop by to pick up a registration form or download one from thee website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_arts-crafts-show_entry-form2.pdf. All proceeds from the event benefit the wildlife programs.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

• Sensory Friendly Movie Day for “Sing 2,” at Historic Sidney Theatre, 2 p.m. showtime, 1:30 p.m. doors open. Free family event and open to the public. Free popcorn to the first 300 people. Free giveaways. Lights up, sound down and sing and dance along. Sponsored by Wilson Health, Kiwanis Club of Sidney, Shelby County Developmental Disabilities and Historic Sidney Theatre.

• Event Canceled: Line dancing at the A.B. Graham Memorial Cener, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Dan Sturgill is the instructor.

• Greenville VFW’s monthly Darke County Singles Dance, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Mike Willis. Food will be available along with a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. All are welcome, singles or couples. Must be 21 years of age. Follow them on Facebook at VFWSundaybingo.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13

• Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County’s first Insurance and Services Fair, 2-6 p.m. at the center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney. The fair will provide a one-stop shot experience for seniors that have questions about health insurance coverage and other services.