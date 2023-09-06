ONGOING
• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22
• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.
• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.
• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.
• Brukner Nature Center’s Summer Art Exhibit runs through Sept. 17. Savannah Freeman, a self-taught block print maker who loves upcycling, the environment and working with her hands is the featured artist. The exhibit is open during the Interpretive Building hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 12:30–4 p.m. BNC Members are free and nonmembers are just $2.50 per person. Any prints purchased will be ready for pick-up at the end of the show. Proceeds from this show will support theWildlife Ambassador program at Brukner Nature Center.
• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Pre-registration guidelines begin Monday, Aug. 7. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. Wait for an email to confirm the child is pre-registered for the chosen time/months (see above). You will then have 3 days to mail a check. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.
• Buckner Nature Center’s Winter Arts & Crafts Show vendors applications are open. The deadline to apply is Monday, Sept. 11, by 5 p.m. BNC’s Winter Arts & Crafts Show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. All entries will be juried, with the most unique, natural or “green” crafts selected by Friday, Sept. 15. For more information, contact us at [email protected], stop by to pick up a registration form or download one from thee website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_arts-crafts-show_entry-form2.pdf. All proceeds from the event benefit the wildlife programs.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.
• Event Canceled: Line dancing at the A.B. Graham Memorial Cener, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Dan Sturgill is the instructor.
• Greenville VFW’s monthly Darke County Singles Dance, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Mike Willis. Food will be available along with a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. All are welcome, singles or couples. Must be 21 years of age. Follow them on Facebook at VFWSundaybingo.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13