ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market, every Saturday starting May 25, from 8 a.m.-noon at the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Piqua Community Farmer’s Market, Thursdays, May 23 to Sept. 26, 4-6 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library.

• Miami County Locally Grown Virtual Farmer’s Market, pickup in Troy, Order online and pick up on Tuesdays. For information, visit https://openfoodnetwork.net/miami-county-locally-grown/shop#/home_panel.

• Cherry Street Local Farmer’s Market, Troy, every Saturday 9 a.m.-noon from June 8-Sept. 28. Located in the parking lot on South Cherry Street.

• Wapakoneta Farmers Market, every Saturday through October, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., parking lot across from the Auglaize County Courthouse.

• The American Revolution Experience’s traveling exhibit will be at Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville, through May 29. The exhibit is the inaugural event for the Darke County America 250! celebration that will continue through 2026. Garst Museum and Fort GreeneVille Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) have teamed up to bring this event to Greenville.

FRIDAY, MAY 17

• Mainstreet Piqua will host Taste of the Arts street party from 5-9 p.m. at the 300 and 400 blocks of North Main Street in Piqua. The headline musical entertainment is the band “The Big Badd.”Guests are encouraged to bring a folding chair and get comfortable. There will also be a Kid’s Zone area – complete with a balloon artist, several activity stations, face painting, and games to play. Artists are still being confirmed, but a variety of media will be represented, including: jewelry making, pottery, abstract acrylics, photography, and more. The Piqua Kiwanis Club will be hosting a Bike Rodeo in the 500 block of Main Street during the event. Kids will learn about bike safety, and they may go home with a free bike helmet, or one of two bicycles being given away. Members of the Piqua Kiwanis will also keep visitors’ bicycles secure in their bike corral.

SUNDAY, MAY 19

• Shelby County Coin Club’s annual Coin Show at the American Legion, 1265 Fourth Ave., 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free admission and parking. Door prize drawings every hour. There will also be a drawing for coins. Tickets are available at the event or from a club member. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 20

• Support the regional blood supply during the Memorial Day holiday period and get a chance to win Bengals tickets by donating at the Lincoln Electric Automation community blood drive from 9 to 11 a.m. at 407 Sout Main St., Fort Loramie. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

TUESDAY, MAY 21

• Support the regional blood supply during the Memorial Day holiday period and get a chance to win Bengals tickets by donating at a blood drive at the Sidney community blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 217, 1265 North Fourth St. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

FRIDAY, MAY 24-SUNDAY, MAY 26

• Buckeye Farm Antiques 25th Anniversary Show, Shelby County Fairgrounds, Sidney. General admission $5, children 12 and under free. Free shuttle from Sidney High School parking lot to the fairgrounds. Don Zink Memorial Tractor Pull begins Saturday, May 25, at 9 a.m. Available throughout the weekend, crafts, flea market, petting zoo, children’s activities, kiddie drag races, tractor parts area, wood sculpture, blacksmith, shingle mill, garage sale, grocery bingo, car, truck and motorcycle show and kiddie tractor pull. Danny Schneible will be performing Friday, May 24, from 6-9 p.m. Jim Boedicker will perform Saturday, May 25, from 4-7 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

• Spring Street Fair and The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market, courtsquare in downtown Sidney, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.