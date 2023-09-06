Time sure does fly! Today as I write this column my first grandchild has turned 1 ½ years old! I can’t believe it. He is walking, no wait it is more like running, starting to say several words very clearly and loves his snacks! I see so much of his daddy in his mannerisms and smile. He definitely has his mommy in him too with his expressions and facial features. I would say he is a perfect mix of both.

Someone commented the other day, “Just wait, before long he will be going to kindergarten!” No no no, I don’t even want to think about that. I am enjoying how he loves to cuddle as I read a book to him. I am having too much fun playing “gonna get you” as we run around the kitchen island. I am loving how he comes running to mamaw when he has fallen down and wants me to sing to him. He is truly the light of my life and is the best medicine whenever I am not feeling well or have had a stressful day. Speaking of school, It has started so watch out for those kids as they get on and off the school bus.

September is the time of year that we begin to think about fall and cooler weather. I can’t complain about the summer we have had, there hasn’t really been that many really sweltering hot days. Yes I am one of those that looks forward to pumpkin spice!! I was pleasantly surprised to see pumpkin spice muffins at Tim Horton’s the other day, so of course I had to buy one!

The Senior Center is pretty busy this month too. Save the date! Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 2–6 p.m. for our first Insurance and Services Fair. This is an opportunity to visit with several different insurance companies and compare plans before the Medicare re-enrollment starts in October. We will also have Bridges Community Action and Catholic Social Services here for seniors to see if they qualify for any of their many programs including but not limited to: HEAP (heating assistance) and PIPP (electric assistance).

On Friday, Sept. 22, we will be having our Annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser, 5-7 p.m. Cost will be $10 and will include spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, tossed salad and dessert. There will be several raffles you can take your chance on to win. This is open to the public and all proceeds will benefit the Senior Center.

We will be having our fall dance with a “Wild West” theme on Friday Sept. 29, from 7–10 p.m. This is free and open to the public age 50 or better. The music will be provided by InReality Digital DJ and light refreshments will be available. Dress in the theme and be entered into a special door prize drawing.

There is always something happening at the Center, I invite you to stop in for a tour and two free visits.

Did you know that you only have to be 50 years of age or better to join the center? Stop down, take a tour and claim your two free visits before joining. Let us show you all the wonderful activities we offer and our fantastic fitness room, complete with personal trainer!!

Until I see you at the center,

Have a blessed day!

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.