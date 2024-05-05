Sidney Police Sgt. Ethan Brown, far right, is served a free meal by, left to right, Diane Dempsey, of Sidney, Debby Pitts, of Piqua, and associate matron Sylvia Smith, of Sidney. Brown was attending a First Responders Appreciation Lunch held at the Sidney Masonic Lodge #73. The lunch was organized by Pleiades 298 Order of Eastern Star.
