Home Features Community Class of 1948 FeaturesCommunity Class of 1948 By LUKE GRONNEBERG - September 8, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Paul Baker, left, and Phyllis Zimpher, both of Sidney, got together at the Sidney American Legion for a Sidney class of 1948 reunion on Friday, Sept. 8. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Paul Baker, left, and Phyllis Zimpher, both of Sidney, got together at the Sidney American Legion for a Sidney class of 1948 reunion on Friday, Sept. 8. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A local celebrity Ladies Community Fellowship planned A quick drink Weather Sidney overcast clouds enter location 72.7 ° F 75.4 ° 70.8 ° 71 % 0.8mph 99 % Fri 72 ° Sat 74 ° Sun 78 ° Mon 80 ° Tue 70 °