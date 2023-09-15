Auglaize County anniversary committee to hold St. Marys sacred spaces tour

ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee will present the “Sacred Spaces of St. Marys” tour on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and is also presented in observance of the bicentennial of St. Marys.

First Baptist Church, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Zion Lutheran Church, and the chapel at Elm Grove Cemetery will participate in the Sacred Spaces Tour. All are welcome to learn more about the architecture, history, and mission of these community institutions. Attendees may begin their tour at any of the five sites, where they will receive a booklet about the history of the participating churches/chapel.

“We’re grateful to the churches in St. Marys and to Elm Grove for opening their doors to welcome the community. We know that ‘Sacred Spaces’ will be an inspiring experience for all,” said committee member Rachel Barber. Wapakoneta churches will host a similar tour on Oct. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Attendees are asked to use the following entrances:

• First Baptist, 101 S. Wayne St. — enter by the front door;

• Holy Rosary, 511 E. Spring St. — enter off the parking lot;

• St. Paul’s UCC, 201 N. Perry St. — enter by the High Street entrance. Those who need an accessible entrance (with an elevator) may use the entrance off the parking lot. They should look for the sign that says elevator, which will transport them up the sanctuary;

• Zion Lutheran, 210 N. Wayne St. — enter off the parking lot;

• Elm Grove Cemetery Chapel, 631 Greenville Road.

About the Auglaize County Anniversary

The volunteer members of the 175th committee include Rachel Barber, Lori Bellman, Genevieve Conradi, Dennis Dicke, Luann Everett, Dennis Gaertner, Don Harrod, Jim Lee, Esther Leffel, Edee Marshall, Mary Mathews, Sharon Schnell, Jeanne Shaw, Marilyn Shaw, and Lisa Watercutter. The committee members have met monthly since mid-2021 to plan the milestone anniversary, which will include events throughout 2023.

Those with questions about the tour or the 175th anniversary may contact Barber at [email protected] or 419-738-9328.