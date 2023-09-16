Football roundup: Fort Loramie beats Meadowdale 42-6, Anna loses 35-18 to Minster

Fort Loramie’s Will Holland fights for extra yardage as Meadowdale’s Te’Yann Martin tries to back during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Laramie’s Max Maurer is lifted up by Louis Hart after Maurer scored during a game against Meadowdale on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Ty Kemper tackles Meadowdale’s Te’Yann Martin during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Maxwell Maurer runs during a game against Meadowdale on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Carter Eilerman runs during a game against Meadowdale on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Thomas Hoying tackles Meadowdale’s Te’Yann Martin during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Max Maurer throws a pass during a game against Meadowdale on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Aden Bolin kicks off during a game against Meadowdale on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie built a solid lead by halftime and started a running clock in the third quarter of a 42-6 win over Dayton Meadowdale on Friday at Redskin Stadium.

Junior quarterback Max Maurer ran for 139 yards and one TD on 13 carries while senior running Will Holland ran for 110 yards and three TDs on 16 carries. Maurer completed 7-of-18 passes for 82 yards with one TD and one interception.

Maurer scored on a 33-yard TD run in the first quarter and Holland scored on 19- and 15-yard runs in the second to push the lead to 21-0 at halftime.

Holland returned an interception 15 yards for a TD in the third and scored on a 16-yard TD run, and Maurer threw a 38-yard TD pass to Spencer Knouff.

Meadowdale scored on a 26-yard TD pass in the fourth to break the shutout.

Fort Loramie had 350 yards of offense while the Lions managed 166.

The Redskins intercepted four passes and had six tackles for loss. Maurer intercepted two passes and Cole Barhorst intercepted one.

Fort Loramie (2-3) is scheduled to host Oxford Talawanda (1-4) this coming Friday. The Braves won their first game of the season by beating Dayton Carroll 37-21 on the road on Friday.

Minster 35, Anna 18

The Rockets couldn’t keep up and lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Minster’s Memorial Field.

Minster junior quarterback Brogan Stephey completed 10-of-16 passes for 161 yards and three TDs and ran for 64 yards and one TD on nine carries, all in the first half.

Alex Shappie completed 16-of-26 passes for 212 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Trey Heitkamp caught seven passes for 110 yards and one TD. Zach Osborn ran for 59 yards and one TD on 18 carries.

Minster had 337 yards of offense and Anna had 308. The Rockets had four turnovers and Minster had three.

Stephey threw a 21-yard TD pass to James Niemeyer with 8:27 left in the first. Shappie scored on a 2-yard TD run to cut the gap to 7-6 after a missed extra point.

Niemeyer hauled in an 8-yard TD pass from Stephey early in the third to push the lead to 13-6 after a blocked extra point. Osborn scored on a 5-yard run with 6:02 left to cut the gap to 13-12 after a missed extra point.

But the Wildcats took control late in the second. Stephey threw a 37-yard TD pass to Noah Schwieterman with 3:00 left to push the lead to 21-12 after Niemeyer threw a two-point conversion pass to Adam Rindler.

Anna went three-and-out, and the Wildcats drove and scored on a 7-yard run by Stephey with 27 seconds left to take a 28-12 halftime lead.

After an Anna fumble at its own 13, Connor Schmiesing scored a 3-yard TD run early in the fourth to push the advantage to 35-12.

Shappie threw a 13-yard TD pass to Heitkamp with 2:47 left to narrow the final gap to 17 points.

The Rockets (2-3, 1-2 MAC) are scheduled to host Delphos St. John’s (2-2) this coming Friday. The Blue Jays are scheduled to host Fort Recovery on Saturday for their Week 5 game.

Lehman Catholic 31, Miami East 7

The Cavaliers won a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in Casstown.

Statistics will be added to this article when reported.

Lehman (3-2, 1-1 TRC) is scheduled to travel to Bethel (1-4, 1-1) this Friday. The Bees beat Covington 29-6 on Friday for their first win of the season.

