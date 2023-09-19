Open Air Dinner planned

Sidney Alive is bringing back the Open Air Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 28, on the grounds of the Shelby County Courthouse.

The evening will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. where guests can enjoy a cash bar with a wine selection from downtown Sidney’s Austeria Wine Boutique as well as beer, lemonade, water, pop and a fall inspired cocktail. A fresh fruit & vegetable tray along with cheese cubes and crackers will also be available to enjoy as they take in the magical setting.

The farm-to-table dinner will start with a fresh salad and appetizer which will be served at 6:30 p.m. then the main course and dessert will follow. The meal will be prepared and catered by The Spot Restaurant. Crossway farms will provide in-season, fresh produce for the meal as well as gardens mums and fall décor and the Shelby County Pork Producers will provide the pork for the main course.

The Muleskinner Band will be back this year to serenade the guests as they enjoy dinner surrounded by a decorated dinnerscape curated by Vera Event Rentals including twinkling lights and rustic, fall inspired décor. New this year are private tables of six which are great for company team building and will feature a personal waiter, the corporate name/logo on the table and on-site signage, as well as other guest perks.

Ticket sales are ending very soon for this annual fundraising event for Sidney Alive and can be purchased through the Sidney Alive website, sidneyalive.org or by visiting the event page on Sidney Alive’s Facebook page.

Organizers are thanking the Shelby County Court house for allowing them to hold the event on the grounds and everyone who takes the time to make this event a success. The Open-Air Dinner is made possible because of all of Sidney Alive’s community sponsors and donors, including the city of Sidney and Emerson Climate Technologies.