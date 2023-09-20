While working on his doctoral thesis, Ron Jenson rented a travel camper and toured the country with his wife. His task was to interview 350 Christian leaders. At the end of his tour, he made a discouraging observation: “I found a great deal of zeal for God’s work, but little passion for God.”

Many of us are busy “doing” things for God, but we aren’t keeping our personal relationship with God in tune. We can become so busy for Christ that we live in a constant state of defeat.

When a believer focuses on setting and achieving ambitious goals, it’s important that God not be left out. King David must have struggled with the pressures of a busy life. Yet in the midst of life’s demands, David cultivated his relationship with God.

In today’s passage, David expresses his unconditional trust in God (vv. 1-3). His statement that the Lord is his light and salvation communicates a scene of complete serenity. Because God is his light, salvation and stronghold, he has no cause for fear. His peace of mind doesn’t depend on circumstances, but on the God who controls circumstances.

The king then expresses the greatest desire of his life (vv. 4-6). More than anything else David wants to experience the presence of God. For David, this presence would be found in the “house of the Lord.” In that place he would be able to gaze upon the beauty of the Lord. The result of basking in the presence of the Lord would be safety in times of trouble.

Finally, David uttered a cry of concern (vv. 7-14). These words shift the mood entirely from triumph to deep distress as they introduce a new situation. Even though the author feels forsaken and rejected, his trust in God doesn’t fail. From the depth of despair, he calls himself back to the patience required in waiting for God to work out His will. He expresses confidence that he will see the “goodness of the Lord.” With that hope, he calls on himself to “wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart.”

If achieving success means becoming all God wants you to be at all times, nothing will help you do that more than spending time alone with God every day. With that in mind, how are you doing with your ‘quiet time’ with the Lord? If you’re spending time with God daily, keep it up! If not, then put that goal into action.

Before you study God’s Word, ask Him to open your heart so you can learn from Him. As God teaches you, be open to having Him show you areas of your life where you need to grow. Nothing produces more joy than having God transform our lives! God’s goal for us is to have zeal and passion and we need a daily dose of his word to achieve this goal!

The writer is the pastor at First Baptist Church, 309 E. North St., Sidney.