Police log

TUESDAY

-9:13 p.m.: crime in progress. Griffin Rhyan Davis, 23, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-8:16 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-8:10 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 700 block of South Miami Avenue.

-5:04 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of Canal Feeder Trail.

-4:20 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the area of East Clay Street and South Ohio Avenue.

-4:13 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of Stewart Avenue.

-3:27 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-2:41 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-11:41 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of Sophia Avenue.

-9:40 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-8:32 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Countryside Street and Fourth Avenue.

-8:02 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the area of West Russell Road and Wapakoneta Avenue.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell