Patricia Hamberg, left, is relieved by Duane Mullen, both of Sidney, from standing watch over a flag draped coffin on the courtsquare. Volunteers were taking turns standing watch on the courtsquare on Friday, Sept. 22 to raise awareness of veteran suicide. The event called Silent Watch Veteran Suicide Awareness was started in Sidney by Veterans Service Officer Theresa Manteuffel several years ago.

