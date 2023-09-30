Football roundup: Lehman Catholic loses 35-21 to Riverside

Riverside’s Michael Shockey intercepts a pass to Lehman Catholic’s Devin Pride in the end zone at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary stiff arms Riverside’s Isaac Bender at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Myles Platfoot runs against Lehman Catholic at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Da’Ron Pride breaks a tackle attempt from Riverside’s Michael Shockey at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Myles Platfoot dives for a touchdown against Lehman Catholic at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Dominik Stotler runs against Lehman Catholic at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Dillon Schmiesing tackles Riverside’s Damien Smith at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Nate Copas, second from left, celebrates making a touchdown against Lehman Catholic with his teammates at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Devin Pride breaks a tackle attempt from Riverside’s Michael Shockey at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Turner Lachey reaches for a pass in the end zone as Riverside’s Ryder Arnett puts up a hand at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic couldn’t keep up with Riverside and lost a Three Rivers Conference game 35-21 on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

The Pirates (6-1, 4-0 TRC) remain in a first-place tie in conference standings with the win, along with Milton-Union (5-2, 4-0). Lehman dropped to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in TRC play.

Statistics will be added to this article when reported.

Lehman is scheduled to travel to Covington (0-7) this coming Friday while Riverside is scheduled to host Miami East (4-3).

Versailles 41, Anna 14

The Rockets couldn’t keep up with the Tigers in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field.

Anna dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in MAC play while Versailles improved to 6-1 and 4-1, respectively.

Statistics will be added to this article when reported.

Anna is scheduled to travel to undefeated Marion Local this Friday while Versailles is scheduled to host St. Henry (2-5).

Fort Loramie 35, Norwalk St. Paul 28

The Redskins won their third consecutive game on Friday at Redskin Stadium.

Statistics will be added to this article when reported.

Fort Loramie (4-3) is scheduled to finish out regular-season play the next three weeks on the road, beginning with a trip to Van Buren (2-5) this Friday.

