Football roundup: Lehman Catholic loses 35-21 to Riverside

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic couldn’t keep up with Riverside and lost a Three Rivers Conference game 35-21 on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.
The Pirates (6-1, 4-0 TRC) remain in a first-place tie in conference standings with the win, along with Milton-Union (5-2, 4-0). Lehman dropped to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in TRC play.
Lehman is scheduled to travel to Covington (0-7) this coming Friday while Riverside is scheduled to host Miami East (4-3).
Versailles 41, Anna 14
The Rockets couldn’t keep up with the Tigers in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field.
Anna dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in MAC play while Versailles improved to 6-1 and 4-1, respectively.
Anna is scheduled to travel to undefeated Marion Local this Friday while Versailles is scheduled to host St. Henry (2-5).
Fort Loramie 35, Norwalk St. Paul 28
The Redskins won their third consecutive game on Friday at Redskin Stadium.
Fort Loramie (4-3) is scheduled to finish out regular-season play the next three weeks on the road, beginning with a trip to Van Buren (2-5) this Friday.
