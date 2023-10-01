History on the Fleckenstein Farm

Balloonists Amy Henry, left, of Mechanicsburg and Jon Stealey, of Findley, chase a hot air balloon similar to the one flown by the Montgolfier brothers in 1783. The balloon flown by Stealey collided with some nearby trees before coming to the ground on Saturday, Sept. 30. The balloon demonstration was part of an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Wayne’s Legion Research Group starting to look for artifacts on the Fleckenstein Farm located just north of Fort Loramie. Among the artifacts found were three metal cufflinks depicting the first manned balloon flight in America. The manned flight took place in 1793.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News