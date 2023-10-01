History on the Fleckenstein Farm

Tony Luthman, left, of Fort Loramie, and Jim Fox, of Minster, sift through dirt from a dig site on the Fleckenstein Farm located just north of Fort Loramie on Saturday, Sept. 30. The dig was part of an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Wayne’s Legion Research Group starting to look for artifacts on the farm.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Balloonists Amy Henry, left, of Mechanicsburg and Jon Stealey, of Findley, chase a hot air balloon similar to the one flown by the Montgolfier brothers in 1783. The balloon flown by Stealey collided with some nearby trees before coming to the ground on Saturday, Sept. 30. The balloon demonstration was part of an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Wayne’s Legion Research Group starting to look for artifacts on the Fleckenstein Farm located just north of Fort Loramie. Among the artifacts found were three metal cufflinks depicting the first manned balloon flight in America. The manned flight took place in 1793.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Wayne’s Legion scout reenactors, left to right, Cody Miller, of Middletown, Jeff Mcintire Lebanon, Dave Barno, of Gahanna and Pat Stephens, of Toledo, camp out on on the Fleckenstein Farm located just north of Fort Loramie on Saturday, Sept. 30. The reenactors were part of an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Wayne’s Legion Research Group starting to look for artifacts on the farm.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
One of three metal cufflinks depicting the first manned balloon flight in America. The cufflinks were found during digs on the Fleckenstein Farm located just north of Fort Loramie. The cufflinks were on display along with other artifacts during an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Wayne’s Legion Research Group starting to look for artifacts on the farm. The manned flight took place in 1793.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Markers show where the Fort Loramie stockade wall was discovered in 2021.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
