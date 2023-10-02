Police log

MONDAY

-6:36 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of East North Street and North Miami Avenue.

SUNDAY

-8:51 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-7:33 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-6:50 p.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-5:44 p.m.: warrant. Justin Omar Orsborne, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:21 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 300 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-3:09 p.m.: threats. Police received a report of threats at the police department.

-2:39 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-12:17 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 300 block of Doering Street.

-5:31 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:26 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of Linden Avenue.

-1:38 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Riverbend Boulevard.

-12:13 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of West Court Street.

SATURDAY

-10:32 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-8:58 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-7:55 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the area of West North Street and Oak Avenue.

-4:43 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the area of Riverbend Boulevard and Riverside Drive.

-1:53 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 900 block of South Main Avenue.

-11:26 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

-11:22 a.m.: vandalism. Police responded to vandalism in the 900 block of South Main Avenue.

-9:23 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of Spy Glass Court.

-9:22 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 600 block of Ardiss Place.

-8:23 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

-3:55 a.m.: crime in progress. Austin Wesley Hampton, 21, of Pleasant Hill, and Philip S. Campbell, 39, of Sidney, were arrested for trespassing and obstructing official business.

-2:27 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 200 block of King Court.

-12:30 a.m.: crime in progress. James Andrew Schmidt, 56, was arrested for trespassing.

-12:12 a.m.: warrant. Spenser Lee Anderson, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-7:46 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of Maple Street.

-6:26 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:35 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-2:57 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of Forest Street.

-1:42 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 300 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-9:48 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-9:03 a.m.: search warrant. Police conducted a search warrant in the 1000 block of Turner Drive.

Crashes

Marisa R. Daw, 18, of Wapakoneta, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 1 at 2:39 p.m.

Daw was traveling southbound on South Ohio Avenue in the right lane and Stephen L. Linder, 59, of Sidney, was traveling in the same direction in the left lane. Daw attempted to turn left onto East Dallas Street, striking Linder in the process.

• Richard L. Withrow, 39, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 30 at 9:23 a.m.

Withrow was backing out of a driveway on Spy Glass Court when he struck a parked car owned by Deborah A. Brown, of Houston.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell