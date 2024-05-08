Shelby County escapes worst of storms

A view of the remains of the press box at Miami Valley Hosptial Hospital North Stadium at Harmon Field in Greenville. A tornado struck the city on Tuesday night and damaged many residences and businesses throughout the city. The press box was completely destroyed, and lights at the stadium were also damaged. Drew Terhall | AIM Media Midwest

SIDNEY — Shelby County again dodged the worst of a strong storm system that moved through the area Tuesday night and produced tornados in neighboring counties.

The Shelby County Emergency Management Agency said late Tuesday it had not received any reports of damage. Most of Shelby County received only rain from the system, which produced heavy lightning and hail and in other areas.

The National Weather Service’s Wilmington office confirmed four tornados on Wednesday after conducting surveys. One tornado touched down in Mercer County and continued west into Auglaize County west of New Knoxville.

An EF1 tornado with winds between 86 and 110 miles per hour struck Greenville. The tornado, which was estimated to have a maximum width of 800 yards, touched down outside city limits and tore through town. Greenville High School athletic facilities and the city park sustained heavy damage, as did many residences and businesses.

The press box at Miami Valley Hospital North Stadium at Harmon Field was completely destroyed, with debris thrown across the bleachers and field. The stadium’s lights were also damaged.

City officials estimated 75 percent of the park’s trees were destroyed or damaged. Greenville City Schools canceled classes on Wednesday due to extensive damage throughout the city.

Greenville safety service director Ryan Delk told the Daily Advocate the center of town was hit the hardest, including Greenville Cemetery.

The tornado continued out of town and damaged properties east of the city. The NWS said the tornado was estimated to have been on the ground for a little less than 12 miles.

Another tornado was confirmed in Mercer County west of Coldwater. The NWS Wilmington office also confirmed a tornado touched down in Franklin County, Indiana.

Shelby County also dodged the worst of a storm system in mid-March that produced tornados in neighboring counties, the worst of which was an EF3 that struck Lakeview and other areas around Indian Lake.

Greenville Daily Advocate editor Ryan Berry contributed to this report. Berry can be reached at [email protected].