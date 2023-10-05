Out of the past

125 Years

October 5, 1898

Despite the unpleasant weather last evening, almost the entire membership of the Men’s League of the Presbyterian church met in the lecture room of the church to carry out the first prepared program in the life of the organization. Hugh T. Mathers, president of the League, presided. The organization now numbers 44 members.

——-

Two bicycle collisions occurred on Sulphur Heights last evening. Kerr Carey and William Cashner were the fist to collide, with no serious personal injuries, although Cashner’s wheel was badly broken. John Bush, Jr. and James Cornell collided with more serious results. Both riders were badly bruised and both wheels broken. Bush had a broken nose. Because of the darkness the riders were unable to see each other.

——-

An informal dance will be given at the armory this evening by the lovers of dancing in Company L. The membership of the company and friends are invited. Music will be furnished by the Reed band.

100 Years

October 5, 1923

Dr. Arlington Ailes, who has been granted a one-year fellowship at Johns Hopkins University, will leave tomorrow morning for Baltimore, Md., to begin his studies in public health, leading the degree of Doctor of Public Health.

——-

The local football team held its final practice last night in preparation for the game with Greenville on Sunday. Probable lineup for the Sidney team includes: C. McVay, Re; Clinehens, rt; Tennery, rg; McVay, c; Fair, lg; Miller, lt; Counts, le; Retterbush, qb; Simms, rhb; Ginn, lhb; Meyers, fb.

——-

The third oil well for the Van Buren Oil Co. has been drilled on the Fred Hegemeyer farm. The first well was finished some time ago on the Luis Ruese farm, and the second, a dry hole, on the Elmer Fischbach farm. The Hegemeyer well showed up good with about 200 feet of oil yesterday morning.

75 Years

October 5, 1948

Sidney will get a close-up of the 1948 presidential campaign Monday, when President Harry S. Truman is scheduled to stop here on his swing through Ohio. Although the Baltimore and Ohio railroad station agent has received no instructions on the president’s appearance, it is expected his train will be here around noon.

——-

The Shelby County Board of Elections disclosed today that six issues, in addition to the balloting for local, state and national candidates, will be voted on at the election on Nov. 2. Sidney voters will vote on a school bond issue, city operating levy and tax levy for Graceland cemetery; Washington township and Botkins will have fire levies, and the VanBuren schools an operating levy.

——-

Mrs. Margaret Hays, of this city, a member of Susan Mercer Warwick tent, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, was elected vice president of District Eight, during the 21st, annual convention held in Cincinnati over the weekend.

50 Years

October 5, 1973

Duties of president of the Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club are over for Robert Burns. Robert T. Heinfeld was installed Wednesday night as the new club president.

Other officers included Harold Money, first vice president; Gary Van Fossen, second vice president; Robert Peters, secretary, and Thomas Seving, treasurer.

——-

The Dixie Diner, 116 E. North St., has taken on a new name – The Tight Squeeze, according to the owner Daniel McKee. He said the restaurant is now open 24 hours a day.

——-

An agreement between the Shelby County Commissioners and the Shelby County Memorial Hospital Association for construction of a new Welson Memorial Hospital was executed this morning in a joint meeting in the courthouse assembly room.

The facility, to be located at the site of the present hospital on Michigan Street, will contain 112 beds. The ground floor of a 1960 addition to the present structure will be retained.

25 Years

October 5, 1998

Maplewood Fire Department Chief Wayne Gehle and firefighter Tom Lochard were guests at the Sept. 22 meeting of the Maplewood Grange. Master Brent Clinehens introduced the two representatives who explained the upcoming fire levy to be on the ballot Nov. 3.

——-

American Legion Post 217, Sidney, recently received awards for outstanding support of youth and disabled veterans. The honors were bestowed by the Department of Ohio Legion Headquartered in Columbus.

Acknowledged were the post’s “Gift For Yanks” program, through which $8,245 was contributed for the aid of sick and wounded veterans in Ohio, and its Youth and child Welfare Program. This involved contributions of considerable time by Legionnaires and over $6,000-worth of gifts and food for youth.

——-

WASHINGTON – The world’s major economic powers strongly agreed they face a deepening financial crisis, but two days of discussion failed to resolve how to contain the problem.

President Clinton, who has called the situation the worst threat to the global economy in 50 years, planned to join the debate today at a special conference of 22 rich and developing countries convened at his invitation.

