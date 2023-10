Kynlee Belcher, left, 4, picks out a pumpkin with her mom, Kayla Belcher, at the Shelby Hills Preschool’s “Fall Fun Day.” The event was held on Friday, Oct. 6. Kids also went on a hayride, rode ponies and sat in tractors. Kynlee is also the daughter of Ben Kynlee.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News