Out of the past

125 Years

October 6, 1898

The millinery openings of this season in this city commenced yesterday afternoon at the store of William Piper. The store was beautifully decorated and fine displays of goods were shown in each department. I.H. Thedieck, who recently enlarged his store and added a millinery department, opened his new department to the public today, with a splendid stock of everything to be found in a first-class millinery store.

——-

Members of the board of health met in regular session in the mayor’s office last night. The milk examiner’s report was received and ordered filed. The matter of more strict quarantines when contagious diseases are prevalent was discussed but no action taken.

——-

Gen. Benjamin LaFevre, former congressman from this district, arrived here this morning to spend a few days. He has just recently returned from an extended trip abroad.

100 Years

October 6, 1923

The handsome new school building at Russia will be formally dedicated on Sunday with appropriate ceremonies. Archbishop Moeller, of Cincinnati, will be present and take part in the program, which will include a chicken dinner to be served between 4 and 6:30 p.m.

——-

Sr. Arthur Shiver, of Sidney, was elected president of the Second Councilor District Medical Society at the meeting held in Dayton yesterday. The convention has been in session all this week at the National Cash Register hall.

——-

The plant of the Cherry Cheer Co., including real estate, buildings, machinery, stock, etc., was sold at bankruptcy sale this morning to Frank Carothers at his bid of $24,000. The bid included $20,000 for the two buildings owned by the company and $4,000 for the stock. There was one other bid received.

75 Years

October 6, 1948

A state-wide alarm has been broadcast by Sidney police for three armed bandits, who entered the office of the Lima Loan Co., 120 ½ East Poplar street, at noon today, holding up the manager August Palmisano at gun point, and escaping with $450. Palmisano was alone in the office when the men entered. They rifled the vault and ransacked the office.

——-

Sidney Rotarians were treated to a three-part program covering community affairs at their regular meeting Monday noon. Jerome Raterman spoke on behalf of the school bond issue; Mayor Patton discussed operation of the water softening plant and incinerator, and Jerome Wagner enlightened the group on the Tawawa Civic park project.

——-

Installation of officers was the main order of business when members of the Iutis Club held a dinner meeting at the Schoolhouse Restaurant at Lockington last evening. Paul Potter was installed as president; Kenneth McDowell, vice president; Robert Cook, secretary; Virgil Ward, treasurer; Wayne Wheeler, sergeant-at-arms; Robert Peters, historian, George Allen, chaplain.

50 Years

October 6, 1973

The Sidney Community Care Center of 510 Buckeye Ave. has a new name, administrator and owner. It is now known as Franklin Nursing Inns, Inc. and the new owner and administrator is Frank C. Wheeler.

——-

Joseph B. Cook was honored with the coveted Clara Barton Award at the 56th annual meeting of the Shelby County Chapter of the American Red Cross last night at the Sidney Holiday Inn.

The award is the highest honor bestowed upon a chapter member by the National Red Cross.

——-

QUINCY – Mrs. Guy Thacker, proprietor of the Thacker’s Market on South Miami Street, has been named a member of Quincy Village Council. She replaces Gary Bell who resigned to take a position as principal at Covington High School.

25 Years

October 6, 1998

Sidney finally got around to competing in the Greater Miami Valley Conference Tournament after rain washed out play on Saturday. Lady Jackets finished fourth in the final standings behind Troy, Vandalia and Greenville.

——-

Area farmers can now get information concerning their soil content much faster and with more accuracy thanks to the Auglaize Farmers Cooperative. Technology has invaded the farming industry with satellites, receiving units and computers to maximize efficiency and minimize the farmer’s cost to balance the nutrients in their fields.

——-

Officials at Amos Press Inc. are considering the possible sale of the 122-year-old family-owned publishing business.

The Board of Directors of Amos Press Inc. announced today it has retained the Jordan, Edmiston Group Inc., a New York City based investment banking firm to explore the possible sale.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.