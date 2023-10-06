Shrine to host Sipping with the Saints

MARIA STEIN – On Sunday, Oct. 22, the Maria Stein Shrine will host Sipping with the Saints at Bella’s Italian Grille in Celina. This special event will include a 4-course dinner and drinks that pertain to the life of a saint.

The first course is inspired by St. Ignatius and will include a Hurricane (Rum Based) and appetizer. The second course is inspired by Saint Gaspar and will include a Bloody Mary (Vodka Based) and salad. The third course, inspired by Saints Benedict & Scholastica, will include a Peach Mimosa (Champagne Based) and the main course, grilled chicken with peach mango salsa, seasoned rice, and southern green beans. The final course, inspired by Mother Brunner, will include a Widow Cocktail (Brandy Based) and blackberry pound cake.

During each course, Matthew Hess, the director of ministry at the Maria Stein Shrine, will speak on the life of the saint and how the course relates to their life and teachings. The cost is $50 per person. Tickets are available online at www.mariasteinshrine.org. Seating is limited.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. Johns Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.