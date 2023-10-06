Tennis, golf tourney roundups: Lehman Catholic girls tennis season ends

Lehman Catholic’s Ashlyn Hamblin hits during a Division II sectional tournament doubles match on Tuesday in Troy. Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide beat Urbana 6-1, 6-1 before falling 6-0, 6-0 to Tippecanoe. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

TROY — With a young team for the most part, Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungericht felt his team had another solid season.

“We won five matches and we lost four matches 3-2,” Ungericht said. “That is a pretty small margin for error. We are moving in the right direction.”

Charlotte Spaide and Valerie Rindler opened with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Tecumseh and Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide defeated Urbana 6-1, 6-1 before running into buzzsaws from Tippecanoe and losing 6-0, 6-0.

Spaide is a freshman who played first singles all year, while Hamblin and Westerheide was the Cavaliers first doubles team.

“We put Charlotte (Spaide) in doubles, because there just wasn’t a path for her to get out in singles,” Ungericht said. “I really feel like she will be one of the top players in the area next year. Ashlyn and Eliza played together for the second year. It is rare when you are able to do that.

“Tippecanoe is just really good. There was no way for me to avoid them at the draw. I would have like to have gotten down where the fourth seed was, but I didn’t have a chance to do that.”

In singles, Lehman’s Chelsea Mohler lost 6-2, 6-1 to Milton-Union, Brooklyn Fortkamp lost 7-5, 7-5 to Milton-Union and Evelyn Johnston lost 6-5, 7-5 to Milton-Union.

Sidney’s Werntz earns district berth

Sidney junior Tatum Werntz earned an individual district berth in the Division I girls golf sectional tournament on Thursday at WGC Golf Course in Xenia.

Werntz tied for 10th individually by shooting an 84; she will compete in the district tournament this Thursday at Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro. The top two finishes not on a qualifying team earn a district berth.

The Yellow Jackets finished 12th out of 19 teams. Hannah Carlson shot 108, Jolene Smith shot 109 and Roslyn Rotan shot 120.

Sidney boys 6th at D-I sectional

Sidney finished sixth out of 15 teams in the Division I boys golf sectional tournament on Tuesday at Reid Park in Springfield.

The top four teams earned district berths.

The Yellow Jackets finished with a 345 team score. Carter Wooddell shot 80 and tied for 15th individually. Brooks Taylor and Myles Steenrod each shot 88 and Colton Dickman shot 89.

Russia 11th, Riverside 12th at district tournament

The Raiders finished 11th and Riverside finished 12th out of 12 teams in the Div. II girls golf district tournament on Wednesday at Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro.

Versailles’ Ella Porter beat Riverside’s Reaghan McDaniel in a playoff to earn a state berth. Each shot a 77 and tied for second; Porter won a fourth playoff hole to earn a state berth.

The Raiders had a 427 team score. Victoria Sherman shot 97, Grace Poeppelman shot 107, Lily Fullenkamp shot 108 and Grace Monnin shot 115.

The Pirates had a 428 team score. Aside from McDaniel, Cassie May shot 111, Ava Klingler shot 118 and Zoie Armbruster shot 122.

Anna’s Mallory Havenar shot 85 and tied for 10th. Fort Loramie’s Carissa Meyer shot 92.