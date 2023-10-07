Football roundup: Lehman Catholic dominates Covington

COVINGTON — Lehman Catholic built a 30-point lead by halftime and pulled away further in the second half to beat Covington 50-6 in a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Smith Field.
The Cavaliers (5-3, 3-2 TRC) are scheduled to travel to Troy Christian (2-6, 1-4) this coming Friday.
Fort Loramie 35, Van Buren 12
The Redskins gradually pulled away to a comfortable win on Friday in Van Buren.
Fort Loramie (5-3) is scheduled to travel to Lucas (5-3) this Friday.
Marion Local 42, Anna 8
The Rockets were tied with Marion Local at the end of the first quarter but couldn’t keep up the rest of the way and lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Maria Stein.
Anna (3-5, 2-4 MAC) is scheduled to host Fort Recovery (1-7, 1-5) this Friday.
